Devon County Council is asking parents to fill out a new online childcare survey to help them ensure there are enough childcare places throughout the county.
Questions asked cover information such as where you live, the kind of childcare you use, your entitlement to government-funded childcare and the number of hours your child spends in childcare each week.
The results will help the council’s early years and childcare team to plan the process by which they can work to ensure sufficient childcare is available.
More information and a link to the survey can be found using the following web link: http://soc.devon.cc/1wp2h