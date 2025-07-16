Women in Devon are being encouraged to attend their routine cervical screening checks when they’re invited.
Each year, around 2,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England, with proportionally more people being diagnosed in the South West when compared to the national rate.
Just 68.8% of women currently take up the offer of cervical cancer screening, well below the NHS England target of 80%.
Screening helps prevent cervical cancer by detecting abnormal cells in the cervix before they develop into cancer.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, Primary Care Medical Director at NHS Devon, said: “Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, so all women should book their screening appointment as soon as they receive their invitation. Cervical screening lasts just a few minutes and saves lives.
“Many women miss cervical screening because of fear or embarrassment, so if you have any concerns, you can discuss these with your GP or practice nurse before or at your appointment, and they can advise and support you during the process.”
Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet two women die every day from the disease. It is most common in women aged between 30 and 35, but it can happen at any age.
Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that’s spread through skin contact (usually when having sex).
From this month, younger women (aged 25 to 49) who test negative for HPV, meaning they are at very low risk of cervical cancer over the next 10 years, will safely be invited at five-year intervals rather than three, in line with major clinical evidence.
Those whose sample indicates the presence of HPV or who have a recent history of HPV, which causes nearly all cervical cancers, will continue to be invited to more frequent screenings to check HPV has cleared and if not, if any cell changes have developed.
More details on NHS cervical screening and how to book an appointment are available at www.nhs.uk/conditions/cervical-screening.
