The long-term future of some rare species of Devon’s butterflies is at risk due to climate change and habitat loss, according to experts.
Steve Hussey, Devon Wildlife Trust spokesperson, said certain species such as the Pearl Bordered butterfly were becoming “a much less common sight” across the county.
“Butterfly numbers in any year can fluctuate greatly, mainly in response to short-term weather patterns. However, the long term monitoring of butterfly numbers is showing up some worrying trends.
“Climate change and loss of wild places is having a negative impact on many of our butterfly species, such as the Pearl Bordered and Small Pearl-bordered Fritillaries. This is making them a much less common sight in large parts of our countryside.”
Last year, the Devon Wildlife Trust with the aid of local volunteers launched a project to help Devon’s declining butterflies, and Mr Hussey insisted that wildlife loss was not inevitable. “Together people can make a difference,” he said.
The warning comes shortly after new research confirms that the Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary is not only at risk in Devon but across the UK.
Experts led by the Butterfly Conservation charity said the species had declined by a whopping 71 per cent and that numbers were at their lowest in 48 years of monitoring.
On the upside, the Chequered Skipper, Brimstone and Large Blue species all recorded their best year since records began, while the Red Admiral, a migratory species that has begun to overwinter in the UK due to climate warming, has increased by a staggering 318 per cent since 1976.