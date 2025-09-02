THE 119th Tedburn St Mary Village Fair is fast approaching.
The yearly event is set to take place on Saturday, September 13 from 12 noon until dusk.
Attendees should follow signs in the village to get to the fair, which will have live music, a dog show, vintage vehicles, a craft and flower show, local food and drink and fun for all the family.
Entry costs £8 and children under the age of 14 go free.
New to the fair this year will be “Dangerous Steve”’s motorcycle stunt show in the main ring. It is described as “dynamic and fast-moving” and will feature a motorised monocycle and blindfolded motorcycle jumps.
Also in the main ring will be a series of fun games for children from 5pm, including a tug-of-war, egg-throwing, limbo, wheelbarrow races and more.
On the music stage will be Tedburn Community Choir from 2.15pm; professional vintage/swing singers The Hummingbirds from 3.30pm; synth pop band Strange Almond at 5.30pm; and Devon-based pop/rock covers band Snapshot at 7.30pm.
The free minibus service will not be running this year, but there is free parking available on site and disabled parking close to the event.
Payment for entry to the fair and bar purchases can be made with cash or card. Some stallholders can take card payments, but others are cash only.
“[The 119th Tedburn Fair will be] another great day out for all the family with attractions old and new, live music, a licensed bar, dog show, vintage vehicles and loads loads more,” a spokesperson said.
Funds totalling £1,280 were raised at last year’s fair for Tedburn Community Choir, Tedburn Judo Club, Tedburn St Mary Village Hall, Friends of Tedburn St Mary School, Tedburn St Mary Methodist Church, Tedburn Football Club, Tedburn and Cheriton Scout Group, and Tedburn and Cheriton Explorers.
