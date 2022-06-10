Drivers sought for charity

A charity that saves hens from slaughter and rehomes them as family pets is looking for volunteer drivers.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) currently has vacancies for drivers as part of its rehoming team for Devon and is appealing for people to come forward and help the charity to continue its life-saving work.

Every year the BHWT holds rehoming days for over 50,000 ex-laying hens across the country including approximately 10 in Devon —South Zeal being one of the locations.

The charity needs drivers to help collect hens from the farm and transport them to the rehoming site. Volunteer drivers need have the necessary car insurance as well as a suitable vehicle such as a medium to large van (preferably well ventilated), a horse trailer or a four wheel drive car with fitted tow bar.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: ‘Our volunteers are incredible people who selflessly give up their time to help change the lives of thousands of hens every year. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to give these hard-working chickens a happy retirement full of sunbathing, treats and affection.

‘If you can spare around 10 days a year, please think about volunteering with the BHWT – you’d literally be helping to save hens’ lives.’