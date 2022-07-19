Drop in visits to A&E at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 15,674 patients visited A&E at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 4% on the 16,313 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 16,978 patients seen by the trust's two predecessors in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 10,973 visits to A&E departments run by the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 19% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 1,084 booked appointments, up from 1,016 in May

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

935 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Of those, 86 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 95 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times