Okehampton Rotary Club members have already raised over £700 for their charity coffers selling their ducks outside Waitrose, but with four races planned for the day, there are still plenty available. The club will be selling them for £1 a duck at the Red Lion Yard on Friday between 10am and 4pm and also on the day itself. Another highlight of the festivities is a mask-making competition for children and adults. The beste adult mask will win a voucher from W.J. Pearsall jewellers in Okehampton and the children’s a book voucher from Okehampton bookshop Dogberry & Finch Books. Entries can be submitted on the day, with judging taking place from 2.30pm in the main arena.