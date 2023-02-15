A DINING fundraising event is being staged in aid of victims of the Turkey Syrian earthquake at Bratton Clovelly Parish Hall.
All proceeds will go to the Red Cross earthquake appeal. The event is on Saturday, March 18 where Turkish and Syrian dishes will be on offer for a minimum donation of £15 for one main course and one dessert. Food will be served from 7pm, followed by a hamper raffle at 9.15pm and an auction at 9.30pm. A bar will be open until 10.30pm.
This is a ticket-only event. Tickets are available from the Clovelly Inn or Kara on 07835 235443 or Ginny 07545 277125 or Li 07841 976151.