Okehampton gathered at the Charter Hall on Saturday (June 17) to celebrate all things environmentally-friendly and learn about the work going on to support wildlife and the environment.
Representatives from the Devon Wildlife Trust, Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, Okehampton Beekeepers and many more local organisations attended the event to let residents know about how they are trying to protect wildlife and the environment from the threat of climate change.
A Devon Wildlife Trust representative gave updates on the beaver reintroduction scheme and informed residents that the trust was now supervising 13 beaver families which had made their homes along the River Otter in the east of Devon.
Meanwhile Sara Melandro and Martin Godfrey from Hilltown Organics in Okehampton demonstrated how to make home-made nettle pesto from foraged stinging nettles and taught attendees how to tell the difference between a male and female nettle plant.
Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, which cares for injured and sick hedgehogs before releasing them back into the wild, manned a stall and gave residents advice on how to build a hedgehog house, set up a hedgehog highway and what to do if they come across an injured hedgehog. A representative explained that there had been an increase in the number of hedgehogs needing the organisation’s help as the animals are increasingly affected by loss of habitat.
The Orangutan Veterinary Aid (OVAID) attracted an audience too. Set up by a Launceston vet and his wife, a veterinary nurse, OVAID provides vetinerary equipment and advice to vets working with orangutans in the Asian rainforests.
Face-painting and other wildlife-themed art and craft activities were on offer and stalls from CRAP (Community Roadside Action Party) and local bookshop Dogberry and Finch. There was event the chance to get a photo taken with a life-sized cutout of famous naturalist, DAvid Attenborough.
The fair was set up by Plastic Free Okehampton as part of the Great Big Green Week, which ran from June 10-18, It followed on from an event the previous weekend (June 10) which saw the offical opening of the new 2 Minute Foundation litter station, now situated at the Pavilion in the Park for anyone wishing to help out with a bit of litter-picking.
The Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) are now the guardians of the litter station and will ensure that it is well-maintained with all the equipment necessary.
It is available for anyone to use during the Pavilion’s opening hours.