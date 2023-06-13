Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, which cares for injured and sick hedgehogs before releasing them back into the wild, manned a stall and gave residents advice on how to build a hedgehog house, set up a hedgehog highway and what to do if they come across an injured hedgehog. A representative explained that there had been an increase in the number of hedgehogs needing the organisation’s help as the animals are increasingly affected by loss of habitat.