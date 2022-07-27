Schools awarded funds for visit to Normandy
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT) will be taking 230 pupils and 50 members of staff from schools across the trust to Normandy next summer, after being awarded funding through the Turing Scheme.
This transformational Turing project will enhance the existing enrichment opportunities on offer, bringing classroom learning to life and enabling all children to access learning to thrive in their lives beyond the school gates and contribute as local, national and global citizens now and in the future.
The residential will be part of a wider project. Having implemented a new curriculum across the primary schools this year, pupils will continue to deepen their knowledge of conflict in history lessons, as well as further developing their understanding of French culture and language.
The bespoke French curriculum will be further enriched through video calls and handwritten letters with French schools – partnerships developed through the Twinning Association between Devon and Normandy. Pupils will undertake studies of the conflict during WW2, sketching and watercolour paintings, developing fact files and other artefacts which will be displayed in an exhibition for the whole DMAT community to enjoy and share in their learning.
During the residential, pupils will stay in a French chateau, visit a local school, marvel at the Bayeux Tapestry, climb Mont St Michel, as well as visit the D-Day landing beaches and the magnificent new British Normandy Memorial. It goes without saying that pupils and staff will further develop their confidence to speak French through interactions with shop and market stall holders, as well as French teachers and pupils.
This region of France was selected, due to its historical significance and because many Devon towns and villages are twinned with towns in Normandy.
This project enables teachers, pupils and the whole community to strengthen connections with the region.
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust is fortunate to have experienced leaders who have led residential trips to Normandy over many years. This represents an opportunity for staff to further extend their subject knowledge and collaborate on an international scale, ensuring pupils receive their entitlement to the very best education.
The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme offering opportunities in education and training across the world and enabling pupils to develop new skills and gain international experience. This year, the Turing Scheme received 513 applications, a significant increase on last year. Whilst most applications from universities were successful, DMAT was one of only 4 schools in the South West which was awarded a grant through this highly competitive application process.
Dan Morrow, CEO of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust said: ‘This opportunity will transform the life chances for the children we serve – making them ready for life in 21st Britain and to take on the mantle of global citizenship.
‘We are thrilled to have been successful and delighted that so many of our young people will benefit from this international experience.’
