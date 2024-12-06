Despite the weather warnings and intermittent rain, Edwardian Evening was a success with Okehampton locals and visitors celebrating the festive season with carols, dance and street stalls, writes Bethia Wyborn.
After the choir sang their festive carols, Okehampton was lit up with a Christmas tree outside St James Chapel and a bubble show that captivated an audience of all ages.
Santa’s sleigh, crafted by Okehampton Round Table, also made an appearance despite setbacks this year with rodent damage and the generator breaking on the morning of Edwardian Evening.
Chris Brown-Martin, secretary of Okehampton Round Table said: “We’re here giving out lollies, getting the Christmas spirit going and letting people have fun. It’s absolutely buzzing this evening. The Okehampton Round Table have never seen a year like this before so we’re very excited for what’s to come.”
The evening which began at 6pm on Thursday, December 5, involved the whole town with stalls selling homemade goods and the Red Lion Yard hosting Okehampton Voices and Wren Music’s Street Band entertaining large crowds.
Deborah Travis, manning the British Heart Foundation stall, said: “It’s been great so far despite the weather, the atmosphere’s lovely. You can always count on it being a nice evening.”
With worries about wind and rain due to Storm Darragh hitting the area, Edwardian Evening powered through and luckily only experienced mild rain and wind during the event.
Ann Cooper, also manning the British Heart Foundation stall, said: “I’ve lived in Okehampton for years and it’s something the whole town looks forward to. We’re using this stall to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and for Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue.”
Edwardian Evening concluded with choir singers, live music and the anticipation for next year’s event to do it all over again.