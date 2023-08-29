Okehampton Medical Centre’s online Klinik system may be making it more difficult for the less tech-savvy to access medical care fast, the Okehampton Times was told.
Though many residents have praised the system, which allows patients to request medical care or advice via an online form, others have said that they feel uncertain about using it as they are less comfortable about using computers and smartphones. Though phoning in is still an option, the medical centre has argued that Klinik allows them to direct patients to the care they need more quickly - something that critics say puts those unable to use it at a disadvantage.
One patient, who wished to remain anonymous, has argued that the service has become too automated and, as a result, it is more difficult for some people to see a doctor.
The patient said: “The new process for dealing with patients is difficult because it’s all online. With the telephone system you hang on and then it redirects you to the website. The patient is at a disadvantage. When I started using it, I was at a loss and needed support.”
The patient has also argued that the online form is problematic as it relies on patients to list symptoms, some of which they might miss or not recognise is a sign of an illness, and is unavailable in the evenings, at weekends and bank holidays.
“A patient’s needs don’t change because it’s a bank holiday,” the patient added. “For some conditions you have to see the patient, the patient might not recognise some problems.”
Geoff Penna from Okehampton echoed these worries, arguing that elderly residents are at the most disadvantage: “I have not used [Klinik] as I find all these new computer programs more and more difficult to understand, but I am of an age where it’s not easily understood. Also I do know several people who don’t even possess a computer and have never used one. I even know a few that haven’t even got a mobile.”
However, those who feel confident using the Klinik system have praised the surgery’s quick response to any queries submitted through the form and, though there are flaws in the system, said it has made contacting the doctor easier especially for those with a busy lifestyle.
Nick Street said: “I always had a prompt same-day reply using Klinik for the medical centre. The system itself could do with some easier fields as it doesn’t always give you the pathway you need. But think it’s a good system.”
Kelly Timms added: “I’ve never had an issue with it but I feel it would be beneficial if you could fill it in any time of the day (or night) and not have to wait until 8am on a Monday morning.”
Another patient said: “I recently found a lump. I completed the Klinik form, fully expecting to have a ‘calm down’ type response but I was called back later that day and given a face-to-face appointment two days later. It was taken very seriously and fortunately everything was OK. I think I’ve used it when my children have been ill with ear infections and tonsillitis and again, the response has been very quick. It’s been a brilliant system. I work full time and can’t spend time ringing and ringing at 8.30 like we used to. I can complete the form at any suitable point day or night, I can specify when I’ll be available for a call back (around kids and work) or if an email or voice message is better.”
Kiran Bakhshi from Okehampton Medical Centre has responded to worries raised by some residents over the use of Klinik, saying: “We use the Klinik online consultation system to help us navigate people who need our services to the most appropriate person and service. We have a same day team of clinicians who assess all appointment requests and then advise our non-clinical staff what to do – this may result in a face-to-face or telephone appointment, or could be resolved via advice and guidance or directing to self-help or another service. All admin requests also come through to us via Klinik so that we can understand the demands on our system, have a good audit trail of what comes in and so we can staff the practice according to the demand that we have.
“We also employ nurse practitioners, paramedics, physician associates, physiotherapists, pharmacists, care coordinators, nurse associates and a whole range of other clinical staff work in practices, so it’s important we get you and your request to the right person. We also have patient services and other support staff as we are a practice which serves around 15,000 patients, so the way we work may not be as simple as a smaller practice with less staff and fewer roles.
“Repeat prescriptions are dealt with by our dispensary or medicines management team comprising pharmacy technicians and clinical pharmacists, so receptionists, or patient services advisors would not be able to help with these matters, and so this is why submitting a Klinik online is so important – to get patients’ requests to the right part of our team. Patients can either give the information that is required in order to navigate them to the right person and service over the phone to one of our call handlers, in person at the front desk to one of our patient services advisors or they can submit a Klinik themselves online or via the NHS App.
“They can absolutely speak to someone, and if the care is planned care and they have been asked to make an appointment by a clinician then they can do so without the request being clinically assessed again, however we need to ensure that we have the correct information, get them to the correct service and have an accurate record of what has been requested and to ensure that we deal with it appropriately.
“We have a limited range of appointments available to book online 24/7 via the NHS app or through our automated patient partner service, which requires patients to input their date of birth and phone number. These are for long term condition reviews, blood tests, smears and some injections. We also offer flu vaccinations via the patient partner system and will this year have an option on our phone system to allow people to speak to someone to book flu vaccinations. We have also begun sending out links to patients who use smartphones to book themselves an appointment and hope this will alleviate pressure on the practice staff and our phone systems. We turn Klinik off overnight, at weekends and during bank holidays, so that anything that needs to be dealt with can be dealt with safely by the out-of-hours service, 111. In the past where we have had these services available 24/7, we have found either that problems have been resolved before we can look at them, in which case we have then been delayed looking at cases from people who need our help, or people who should have contacted out of hours services may not have done so, leading to a delay in their care.”