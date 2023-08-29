“We have a limited range of appointments available to book online 24/7 via the NHS app or through our automated patient partner service, which requires patients to input their date of birth and phone number. These are for long term condition reviews, blood tests, smears and some injections. We also offer flu vaccinations via the patient partner system and will this year have an option on our phone system to allow people to speak to someone to book flu vaccinations. We have also begun sending out links to patients who use smartphones to book themselves an appointment and hope this will alleviate pressure on the practice staff and our phone systems. We turn Klinik off overnight, at weekends and during bank holidays, so that anything that needs to be dealt with can be dealt with safely by the out-of-hours service, 111. In the past where we have had these services available 24/7, we have found either that problems have been resolved before we can look at them, in which case we have then been delayed looking at cases from people who need our help, or people who should have contacted out of hours services may not have done so, leading to a delay in their care.”