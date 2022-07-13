Electric vehicle for OCDTG

At the Okehampton District and Community Transport Group’s (ODCTG) most recent annual general meeting the group discussed whether it should consider investing in an electric vehicle as a replacement for one of the much older vehicles.

Committee members agreed that they would look into the possibility after noting that Honiton already had a well-received electric vehicle.

Members suggested that such a vehicle may be a replacement for one the smaller vehicles in the community group’s care and have already submitted a request for a charging station at the ODCTG offices.

Okehampton town councillor and committee member Jan Goffey said that she thought funding would be available for the purchase of the vehicle which could cost around £20,000-£30,000.

At the meeting, ODCTG manager Sue Wonnacott also said that general fares had not increased since they were raised marginally earlier this year and added that the group had decided to run more wheelchair-accessible vehicles and social journeys from next month.

In June, the ODCTG reluctantly announced that it would have to increase prices in order to cover the costs of the drivers’ rising fuel bills. The increase came into effect at the beginning of this month.