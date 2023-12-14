THE Okehampton Community Kitchen’s Elf on Your Shelf campaign has seen the elf continue to make mischief in Okehampton businesses – all in a good cause, providing Christmas dinner packages to make Christmas special for anyone who needs a bit of extra help. Here are some of the businesses who have had a visit from the elf this week, in return for a donation to help the cause. Among businesses lending their support are Aerospace, Specsavers, Millers Town and Country and Branhill Builders.