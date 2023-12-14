THE Okehampton Community Kitchen’s Elf on Your Shelf campaign has seen the elf continue to make mischief in Okehampton businesses – all in a good cause, providing Christmas dinner packages to make Christmas special for anyone who needs a bit of extra help. Here are some of the businesses who have had a visit from the elf this week, in return for a donation to help the cause. Among businesses lending their support are Aerospace, Specsavers, Millers Town and Country and Branhill Builders.
Rebecca Green, of Okehampton Community Kitchen, said: “We have delivered 91 dinner packs so far and we are hoping to get to 150 dinner packs. Businesees can still come on board if they want an elf visit. The best thing to do is to contact me direct, on 07806 770926.”
Businesses are asked to give £100 towards the cause, in return for having a video taken of the elf’s visit to their premises, or for a smaller donation can have photographs taken with the elf making mischief for them.
Rebecca is also still taking bookings for the Community Kitchen Christmas celebration, offering a free Christmas Dinner and Boxing Day meal as well as fun and camaraderie over the two days, this year being held at the Eco Hub in Okehampton. “There are still spaces for Christmas Day and Boxing Day,” said Rebecca. “We are open from 10.30am to 3pm at the Eco Hub on both days.
She added that the community kitchen was still open to help anyone who needed them, acting as an emergency foodbacnk 365 days a year, contactaable by her phone number. “Anyone who needs help can ring us through the Christmas period. We are not stopping and it is the same with New Year,” she said. “You just have to ring us. We can help.”