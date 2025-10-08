THE A3072 through Bow has been closed for South West Water to carry out emergency works.
The road is shut between Iter Cross (near Bow Medical Practice) and Burston Lane.
The closure, which was put in place on Tuesday afternoon, October 7, is scheduled to last until midnight on Thursday, October 9.
Another planned closure of the same stretch of road is coming up on Saturday, November 29. It is expected to last until Monday, December 1.
The diversion will be via Sampford Courtenay, Winkleigh, Morchard Road, Copplestone and vice versa.
Further updates as we have them.
