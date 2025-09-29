Oke Energy Fest will be returning this October.
The free event offers a space for local householders and residents to explore practical ways to improve their home’s energy efficiency, increase comfort, and build resilience against rising energy costs and the impacts of climate change.
Ran by Tamar Energy Community (TEC) , Oke Energy Fest will be held on Saturday, October 4 in the Charter Hall, Okehampton.
Exhibitors include Dartmoor Energy, National Energy Action (NEA), South West Water, Devon Wildlife Trust, Dartmoor Photographer and more.
TEC’s advisors will be on hand throughout the day.
If you’re unable to attend in Okehampton, Tamar Energy Fest will be held later in the season on Saturday, November 22 2025, from 10am to 3pm at Butchers’ Hall, Tavistock.
