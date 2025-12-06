WORKS to improve energy efficiency at North Devon Crematorium are now complete.
New solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Barnstaple crematorium's Rowan Chapel.
The new solar panels are expected to significantly reduce the crematorium's carbon footprint, supporting both North Devon and Torridge district councils' ongoing commitment to more efficient and environmentally friendly operations.
The installation works were completed by local contractors Cook Electrical, with Expedite Building Services providing assistance on the project.
Works took place during the crematorium's bi-annual service in November to avoid any disruption to services.
By generating renewable energy on-site, the crematorium will benefit from lower electricity costs and improved environmental performance.
The £80,000 project was funded from the crematorium's budget management reserve.
Chair of the North Devon Crematorium Joint Committee, Councillor Helen Walker, said: "We are delighted to see the completion of this project, which makes the crematorium more sustainable and cost-effective and contributes to a greener future for North Devon and Torridge.
"Our thanks go to Cook Electrical and Expedite Building Services for their excellent work and support in delivering this array, and to the project team who have ensured the work has been undertaken with no disruption to services."
More information about the North Devon Crematorium is available on the North Devon Council website.
