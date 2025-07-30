An emotional farewell has been paid to Lady Modiford’s Primary School in Walkhampton as it closes it doors after 306 years of education.
Even though last ditch attempts are being made by the trustees who own the site to keep the school open, St Christopher’s Multi Academy Trust (MAT), which runs it, is closing the school down due to a falling roll.
Local parents are being urged to prevent the school being closed down by enrolling their pupils for the coming school year. The Education Secretary makes the final decision on closing any school for good.
Even if the school does not reopen, it is the trustees’ fervent hope is to use the historic building for another educational purpose.
There were only five pupils at the leavers’ service at Walkhampton Church, one of which is going on to an to an alternative primary school in Meavy, while the rest progress to secondary schools. Other parents had pre-empted the St Christopher’s MAT announcement by moving their children to Meavy earlier in the year.
Parents and former pupils in the pews at St Mary’s Church, in the service led by the Rev Andrew Thomas, admitted to being tearful and feeling sad as the children spoke about each other in glowing terms and of their fears and hopes for their new schools.
Classroom assistant Joanne Davey and deputy headteacher Sarah Reid also struggled to remain unemotional as they thanked each other for their support.
The children also jointly thanked and praised Joanne with a prepared verse and Sarah presented her and the chair of the trustees Corinne Shutt with a bunch of flowers.
The children Amelie-Rose, Lewis, Lily and Luna are going to higher schools, while Robert, as the only remaining pupil eligible to stay at Walkhampton, is going to Meavy
Melodie Mapstone, parent of Amelie-Rose, 11, said after the service: “It is emotional seeing Amelie finish primary school, especially as the school is closing, which is a big loss to our community. The teachers are amazing and Amelie has thrived here, she loves it. “
Charlotte Pelham, mother of Robert, said: “It’s such a shame that Lady Modiford’s closing. He’s done so well here. It’s a small and welcoming school with excellent caring staff. Robert made friends quickly after we moved from Sussex. They provide a vey good education. But we’re confident he’ll do well at Meavy.”
Sarah Reid, deputy headteacher, told the children: “Use your individual strengths and keep aiming high. You all have the talent to achieve what you want to do in your lives.”
Joanne said: “Mrs Reid has remained professional and rigorous to the end.”
The Rev Thomas said due to the low number of leavers, the service for the ‘golden five’ was ‘more relaxed and informal than in the past’ and more like a ‘chat’ with songs chosen the children know.
The children were invited to tell everyone about their first school day memories, including falling off a climbing frame, making friends, being stung by a bee and their nativity plays.
