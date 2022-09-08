Energy cap welcomed in West Devon but PM’s announcement will not help businesses enough

Janna Sanders said: ‘Liz Truss’s announcement today doesn’t really go far enough in terms of the requests the BusinessSOS campaign is putting forward. The price cap will certainly help but costs are still far higher than they were back in March. Reviewing this in three months with a view to providing further support to vulnerable businesses in six months time will almost certainly be too late for some. After the difficulties of the pandemic that were felt so greatly by businesses, more needs to be done!