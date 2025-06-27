Mary Tavy Village Fayre is on the horizon.
The afternoon starts at 12 noon on Sunday (July 6) and there will be plenty to keep young and old occupied.
The festivities open with the Tapestry Choir performing, followed by dancing from Lodestone Morris Dancers during the afternoon.
There promises to be something for everyone from traditional children’s games such as skittles, ‘Beat the Goalie’, ‘Hook-a-Duck’, ‘Higher or Lower’ and ‘Splat the Rat’ to the Family Fun Dog Show and a Dog Agility Ring for you to try out the course with your canine friends. Demonstrations by a Crufts winner will show how it should be done.
For those creative people in the community, there will be plenty of scope to show off your talents with a produce, craft & flower show and a photographic competition in the Coronation Hall and a car boot sale on the field, which should appeal to bargain hunters.
West Devon Falconry will be offering a chance to meet their bids and many stalls and artisan craftspeople demonstrating their talents.
Refreshments to suit all tastes will be available – from the barbecue serving locally-made burgers and a veggie option, along with coffee, tea, cakes and scones, to the bar serving local ale and the Pimms & Strawberries Tent.
As always, the Grand Draw will take place at the end of the afternoon with a £100 cash first prize and many other splendid prizes, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.
Those donating prizes include The Dartmoor Inn (Lydford), The Bedford Hotel, Alder Valley Vineyard, SJP Motors, Kelly Swim, Cholwell Riding Stables, Meadowlands, The Wharf, Book Stop, Flapjackery, Towls, Costa, TJ & LJ’s fish and chips, the Mary Tavy Inn, Tescos, Wetherspoons, Coombe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park, Buckfast Butterfly Farm & Dartmoor Otter Sanctuary and Launceston Steam Railway, Morrisons and The Trout and Tipple.
