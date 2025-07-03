Police are appealing for help from the public in identifying three men wanted in connection with reports of commercial burglaries in Crapstone.
Police have received reports of late-night break-ins at two businesses at Yelverton Business Park on Saturday, June 21. The break-ins caused damage and keys and a camera were stolen.
Police have issued a photograph of the three men and are asking for information from anyone who has any information which will help them identify them. The police admit the quality of the image is not very good. They are also asking for help from witnesses and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for help to identify the three men pictured in connection to reports of burglaries at Yelverton Business Park.
“It was reported that between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday, June 21, two businesses were broken into at the business park in Crapstone. Damage was caused and items including keys and a digital camera were taken.
“Officers are appealing to identify the men pictured who may have information which could assist our enquiries.
“The men are wearing distinctive clothing so if you recognise the clothing or any features of the individuals, please report it to us.
“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, activity, or vehicles in the area.”
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, or who witnessed anything, is asked to contact police on 101 or report via the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting reference 5025015834.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.