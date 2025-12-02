West Devon teenagers are being advised on how to spot youngsters being exploited by criminal gangs.
The Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) office and police forces across the South West are uniting to tackle child criminal exploitation across the region.
Teenagers are being advised how to spot the signs of child exploitation amid the growing threat of county lines gangs in social media campaigns.
Criminal gangs are increasingly targeting children to transport drugs and cash across county boundaries, using coercion, intimidation and violence. This exploitation can have devastating consequences for young people and their families.
The advice highlights what child criminal exploitation looks like, how to spot the signs and where to get help and support. Links to regional services and helplines are offered to access help quickly and safely.
Alison Hernandez (Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly PCC) said: “We continue to work across the five forces in the South West to make our area hostile to drug dealers and to those who coerce or exploit our children.
“Drug dealers don’t care that it will put them at risk of serious harm, arrest or worse.
“This important campaign will help inform those around our children, who may have been coerced into committing a crime recognise the signs and encourage them to get help.”
The campaign uses TikTok and Snapchat videos to reach young people online.
Alison added: “I also urge parents to be vigilant and don’t be afraid to have a frank conversation with your children about how to spot the dangers of exploitation and to look out for their friends and classmates. “
Anyone with information about suspected child exploitation is asked to report it to police on 101, or call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.
