The public will see 121 more police officers on the front line in Devon and Cornwall by April next year.
Many officers are being moved from specialist roles across the Devon and Cornwall constabulary to the front line in a concerted effort to address vacant positions that have been left unfilled.
It follows concerns raised by communities over a lack of a police presence.
Chief Constable of the force James Vaughan told a meeting of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel on Friday that it had been “excruciatingly difficult” to ask some of his best specialist officers to go and help out their colleagues in neighbourhood and response and traffic roles.
But he said it was his “overriding desire” to put people back on the front line and rebuild neighbourhood policing.
He said there had been a disproportionate amount of vacancies in this area and the public were concerned over this and the lack of police officers on the streets.
A total of 71 more officers would be on patrol functions by the end of December and all 121 would be in place by April 1. If anyone left, they would be replaced straight away on a one in, one out basis, the officer said.
In addition, £4.7 million of additional funding from the government for neighbourhood policing had guaranteed a further 50 officers, 50 PCSOs and 20 special constables.
The force’s criminal investigation department (CID) will not be affected by the overhaul named as Operation Resolve but some departments working on investigator training programmes and force support will be and those currently concentrating on counter terrorism and road safety issues.
CC Vaughan said the operation was “working at pace”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.