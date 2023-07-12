Building on the success of last year's heritage day, the National Park is once again celebrating Dartmoor's rich archaeology with a free event based around Postbridge National Park Visitor Centre. This Saturday (15 July) the National Park is hosting History Hunters Day, a family friendly event packed with activities dedicated to helping people get hands-on with heritage. People can go along anytime between 10.30am and 4pm. There will be crafts and activities including storytelling, making a mini roundhouse or a hunter-gatherer spear, tin panning and turning your hand at archaeology - and more. The event is part of a summer-long programme aimed at helping people explore Dartmoor, learn about its special qualities and understand how important it is. Outreach and Engagement Officer Andy Bailey said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming all history hunters on Saturday and helping them to discover what makes Dartmoor so special. "We’ve got a great range of activities to have a go at which will bring the past to life so that everyone can see how people have lived and worked on Dartmoor over thousands of years. A big thank you to the Museum of Dartmoor Life (https://www.dartmoorlife.org.uk/) and the Dartmoor Tinworking Research Group (https://www.dtrg.org.uk/) for their support for this event and to all the volunteers who help make it happen." Dartmoor’s history and heritage is of national and international importance and is one of the reasons why it was designated as a National Park in 1951. The landscape is packed with archaeological treasures: stone rows, abandoned medieval villages, tin workings, disused quarries and even a former gunpowder factory. All of this human activity, alongside the earth's natural forces and centuries of farming, have resulted in the landscape we see before us today. The History Hunters Day is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park, or simply enjoy a range of activities in a beautiful part of the moor. Lots of other events and activities are planned throughout the summer, all of which celebrate different aspects of Dartmoor’s wildlife, nature and heritage including the return of Meldon Wildlife Festival (https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/enjoy-dartmoor/events/events-list/npa-events/meldon-wildlife-festival) on Tuesday 22 August. Check the website (https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/enjoy-dartmoor) for most up to date information, future events and tips on making the best of your visit.