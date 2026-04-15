The classic sitcom Fawlty Towers is synonymous with Torquay writes Neil Edwards.
Arguably almost as famous as Agatha Christie - and being Torquay born and bred and past the big five-o, I even attended a birthday party at the original Gleneagles Hotel.In fact two close friends now currently reside in the apartments that rose from where it once stood.
So walking into the Princess theatre last night (April 14) felt like stepping back through the revolving doors of Torquay’s most infamous hotel and its arrival in Torquay brings the story full circle, celebrating the show in the very place that inspired it. Torquay is widely known as the inspiration behind the much-loved BBC comedy which 50 years on comes to life on stage holding a special place in the history of Fawlty Towers.
In a surprising touch the evening started with a certain John Cleese appearing on stage to open the Gala, throwing a couple of one-liners in his unique comedic way, bringing a standing ovation before the show had even started! This was John’s first visit to Torquay in 55 years.
Adapted for the stage by John himself, he has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes - ‘The Hotel Inspector’ and ‘The Germans’ from series one and ‘Communication Problems’ from series two - and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale, and the show wasted no time in unleashing its trademark fury.
Basil Fawlty storms on mid-crisis, already several emotional steps ahead of the audience, and from that moment the evening becomes a masterclass in farce. Doors slam, misunderstandings breed at alarming speed, and tempers fray with almost musical precision. Lines are fired like volleys, pauses are excellently judged, and the physical comedy - essential.
Danny Bayne’s portrayal of Basil’s signature blend of hauteur and hysteria is nailed with impressive confidence, capturing not just the ranting brilliance but also the simmering panic beneath the bluster. His wife Sybil (Mia Austen), unmistakably in charge, delivers her barbs with admirable economy, proving once again that withering disdain can be just as funny as outright fury.
Manuel, the long-suffering waiter, remains the production’s comic linchpin. His earnest confusion and mangled English are played with warmth by Hemi Yeroham, ensuring the character remains endearing rather than merely idiotic. Each misunderstanding feels lovingly constructed, and his attempts to help only deepen the mire of calamity.
The set design is cleverly compact, including the infamous reception desk and dining room, with the kitchen and lounge area off-stage adding to the creativity of a chaotic hotel. It allows the farce to unfold at speed, with characters mingling around, creating the busy hotel vibe and the costume and props remain faithful to the era.
What is most striking, however, is how well the material holds up. Beneath the slapstick and shouting lies a razor-sharp examination of class, manners, and British repression. The jokes may come thick and fast, but they are built on strong character work and an acute understanding of social absurdity.
Fawlty Towers on stage is as gloriously dysfunctional as ever. For fans of the original or newcomers alike, it offers a joyous reminder that some places, however dreadful the service, are well worth revisiting. Guests may complain, Basil may explode, but laughter is guaranteed - and plentiful.
Just whatever you do - don’t mention the war…….
The production runs at the Princess Theatre, Torquay until Saturday 18 April.
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