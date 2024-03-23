The 2nd Easter ‘Beer & Music Festival’ will take place this year between Saturday March 30th and Friday April 5th at the Old Warehouse in Kingsbridge.
Over the course of these seven days the venue will play host to 11 live artists, including the uniquely-talented Rodney ‘One Man Two Guitars’ Branigan (described by BBC Radio 2’s Mike Harding as “one of the world’s greatest guitarists”), Cornish singer-songwriter Joe Francis (aka Winter Mountain), up-and-coming local rock trio, The Zaffiros, and the high-energy festival duo hailing from the Belfort region of France, Grumpy O Sheep!
Entry to all events is free other than the Rodney Branigan show, which is a steal at just £8.50 per ticket.
As well as the extensive range and quantity of music all week, the event sports a garden marquee set up to showcase a number of amazing beers and ciders from across the South West, and will be officially re-launching the Old Warehouse’s Moonhoney sparkling mead, brewed on site by co-founder Sam Jones and brewer Tom Abbott.
Originally launched in 2021 from our previous base in Loddiswell, Moonhoney Mead very quickly built up a strong local following and won a series of awards in 2022 including “Taste of the West” Golds for its Ginger and Classic flavours.
And there’s a special festival menu featuring famous home-made burgers, Rare & Pasture hot dogs, locally sourced fish and other sea food.
To book a table or for more details go to the venue website: theoldewarehousekingsbridge.co.uk