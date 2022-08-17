Bumper year as traditional show returns with best of rural life
Charlotte Rowe from Okehampton and working hunter champion Secret
THE country show with the festival atmosphere and one of the main highlights of the Chagford calendar was back to business last week and what a bumper event it was.
Fortunately the soaring temperatures of the week before had subsided and organisers were delighted that it was ‘the perfect weather’ for Chagford Show — mild with just a little cloud cover and a gently breeze. In fact secretary of the show Penny Keen said she had never seen better show weather in the ten years she has been at the helm of the event.
There were lots of happy smiling faces with farmers glad to be back showing their very best animals and people meeting up with friends and family, enjoying a pint, listening to the bands and watching the attractions of the main ring from falconry to the Paws for Thought Dog Display Team and the judging of the fiercely contested Supreme Horse Championship.
While pooches were battling it out for the ‘waggiest tail’ and ‘the dog the judge would most like to take home’, the horticultural tent was brimming with vegetables, flowers and fruit and the mobile vintage cinema was enthralling visitors with short films of Chagford folk and Chagford life and promoting the town’s upcoming film festival.
There were vintage vehicles and tractors aplenty and side shows and stalls with local businesses playing a huge part.
Assistant show director Richard Mortimore said Chagford Show’s strength was that it was run in the main by volunteers, was hugely supported locally by residents and businesses and gave something back to the community — the Chagford Show Community Fund has paid for projects in the park, for the school and local sports.
‘The show benefits causes here in Chagford so local people want to come as they know their entrance fee is helping the community,’ he said. ‘Penny (Keen) does a terrific job managing all the stewards and volunteers, of which there are 250, and that includes everyone who comes and put up the ropes and strims the fields before the event as well. All the local businesses get involved too.’
Ron Alderman has been coming to the show for 24 years, ever since he started showing heavy horses, and this year he took the champion heavy horse prize with his percheron Ivon.
‘The animals are a bit excitable this year because they haven’t been shown for two years,’ he said. ‘You can do a certain amount of prep with them but you have to take them to a show to experience large crowds, loud speakers, flags and umbrellas. We have done six shows this year, we normally do 16.’
Mr Alderman said he was a great fan of Chagford Show as it was ‘a true country show’
‘You find it all at Chagford, all the livestock but also the crafts, horticultural and everything about the countryside. It is well supported as it’s a real country area. I am chuffed to bits with our win today.’
The supreme horse championship was won by Dartmoor pony Moortown Honeymoon owned by the Jordan family of Chagford. Charlotte Jordan said it was the best win of the year for the pony who had only been ‘lightly shown’ this year.
Reserve champion was won by Sophie Williams from Belstone with her six-year-old Irish Draught ladies hunter which she has owned since it was six months old.
Judge Guy Landau said the standard was high: ‘They are all champions today. Essentially whoever wins is the judge’s preference on the day. I am a great fan of the Dartmoor pony, I always have been, and Moortown Honeymoon is a fine example.’
Supreme winners in the cattle section were William Bromell from Chagford with his Limousin Cross and supreme sheep prize went to Whiteface Dartmoor Albert owned by Philip Abel of Tavistock.
The Vintage Mobile Cimema, as seen on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, was a great hit. One of the five films on show was Wallis Perryman of Yeo Farm recalling in 1970 how his grandfather had installed Britain’s first hydro-electric station in Chagford in 1837.
Wallis’ great nephew Titch Scott said he thought the film was ‘absolutely brilliant’.
Show president Sally Hutchings said with the unpredictability of farming and the heartache of the last two years the show was a great chance to get together again and for farmers to share their moans and groans.
‘They all feel a lot better afterwards — it’s been wonderful day’ she said.
