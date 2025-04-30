Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You’re ready to put in the hard work to realise a dream. Your confidence shines and determination boosts your productivity. Just keep a respectful attitude towards superiors and colleagues and they will continue to support you.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re feeling a strong sense of pride in your recent accomplishments. With that in mind, keep an eye out for anything that might continue this run of success. Recognition for your work is what keeps you positive and motivated.
Gemini (May22/June21)
If you’re confused or uncertain, there will always be someone who is ready to lend a helping hand. While it might not come naturally for you to share your thoughts with others, reaching out to a trusted friend can be beneficial.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You might be surprised by your competitive spirit. This fuels your energy for teamwork. While some friendships may feel a little delicate and you might prefer to avoid certain people, you will shine brightly in conferences and meetings.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A health and safety concern is likely to arise. While no one will suffer serious injuries, a small incident will prompt those in charge to explore ways to enhance safety measures. You will be invited to share your thoughts on this.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
An unexpected change of plans could prove to be a hidden blessing. This change will give you a chance to take up an offer that could lead to new romantic possibilities. As a Virgo, you value true friendship and companionship.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Listen to your intuition when it comes to relationships. You’ve been up to your eyes in responsibilities and now it is time to make more space for creative pursuits. Spending time with friends will bring joy and laughter.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Joint projects and concerns will be progressing as anticipated. Thoughtful planning from the past is now yielding great results. Yet a new friendship is not going as well when this does not seem as compatible as you initially expected.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your cheerful personality and fun loving attitude will have a big impact on your relationships. You have a knack for adding spice to other people’s lives. Your ideas are imaginative and occasionally theatrical.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Concerns about cash flow or your possessions are more pressing than usual. Your feelings about these matters are quite intense. On the bright side, you could discover fresh opportunities to increase your income or innovative ways to repurpose something you already have.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You could find yourself drawn to creative and social pursuits more than ever. This will lead to some passionate discussions about politics and religious issues. A need for intellectual stimulation will also extend to topics like publishing, media, healthcare and legal matters.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Be patient with a friend who is carrying a heavy burden. A romantic situation is bothering them more than they show. Since you’re familiar with everyone involved you could offer some comfort and reassurance.