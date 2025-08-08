THE Chagford Agricultural and Horticultural Show, a traditional country fair now entering its 123rd year will this year be held on Thursday, August 21.
The Show embodies the best traditions of a proper country show, with competition classes for agricultural produce, horses, sheep, cattle, dogs, and a vintage section.
Expect to see 200 trade stands, a Rural Crafts area, a Food Hall displaying the best of local producers, a Beer Tent and lots of live music throughout the day.
The Knight Frank sponsored Main Ring carries a full day of special attractions –this year it’s the BMX Show, Scurry Racing and The Sheep Show makes a very popular return.
There is also Ridden Hunter classes and new for 2025 Retraining of Racehorse classes, Terrier racing, a parade of vintage tractors and cars and a lot more.
The Huish Horseboxes Rings will see a variety of Horses and Pony’s showcasing their breeds and the Stringer Equine Vets Family Ring giving the younger riders a great experience of show day and a fun gymkhana and Handy Pony.
For those with a slightly smaller four-legged friend the Moorgate Vets sponsored Dog Show is a fun way to be part of the show – All entries for the dog show can be made on the day.
The Horticultural Marquee is home to a wonderful display of locally grown produce, flowers and crafts.
The Show will be situated on the beautiful banks of the Teign at Mill End (TQ13 8JN), Chagford, courtesy of The National Trust, Malseed Family, Mr P Morrish, Mr H de Ferranti and Miss B Hayter-Hames. There is ample free parking, and free buses run from Moretonhampstead and Chagford all day.
Chagford Show really does have something for everyone and is a great family day out - go along and see for yourself.
