Firework fundraiser
MORETONhAMPSTEAD Sports and Community Centre (MSACC), which is run by local people for local people, will be hosting a public firework display on Friday November 4 to raise money for the centre and the Friends of Mortonhampstead School.
Ahead of the display volunteers will be selling raffle tickets and the trustees of the centre are organising a competition with the primary school for children to design posters for the event and there will be prizes for the top three chosen.
On the night, all the children’s work will be on show in centre’s sports hall.
Vince Hall, MSACC director said: ‘We are delighted to be hosting Moretonhampstead’s Fireworks Display again. We aim to make it a spectacular evening for all the family, but also to celebrate the artistic skills of local children, to raise funds for FOMS (Friends of Moreton School) via the Lottery Draw and for improving the services we can offer to our community at the centre.
‘One of our priorities is to develop both existing and new relationships with other organisations in Moreton, so that we can coordinate what we offer and support each other. Times are tough, but there are opportunities to work together for mutual benefit.
‘One big advantage of holding the fireworks display at the centre is that we can offer indoor facilitie so that people can party indoors as well as outside! This also helps those with young children or those with limited mobility.’
There is a need for firewood for the big bonfire, so people are invited to donate clean scrap wood (no plastics or furnishings) straight on to the bonfire heap that has already been started on the playing field, between now and the day before the event.
For further ifnormation go to www.moretonhampsteadsportscentre.co.uk
