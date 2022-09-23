Four days of music and song at fledgling festival
Set in and around the picturesque Whiddon parishes, the Whiddon Autumn Festival 2022 saw nine hugely successful events packed into four days between September 15 and 18, including choral performances, chamber music, solo song, education work and community participation events, with a dazzling line-up of young artists, all curated by local-born artistic director Freddie Crowley.
Ensemble-in-residence the Corvus Consort were joined by special guest artist the acclaimed Ferio Saxophone Quartet, fresh from the release of their new collaborative album Revoiced on Chandos Records.
Young star pianist Harry Baker performed throughout the festival, including presenting a virtuosic jazz night with his very own Harry Baker Trio, also joined on the night by WAF’s resident Festival String Quartet.
Composer-in-residence Anna Semple was commissioned to compose two brand new works to feature in the festival, including a setting of words by renowned poet Alice Oswald, which offered local schoolchildren and participants in the come & sing workshop the opportunity to perform alongside our professional artists in the Festival Finale Concert.
Growing from an initial three-day festival in September 2021, WAF will be gradually expanded in the coming years to include more events with a wider variety of musical genres and styles, and aims to become a cornerstone of Devon’s cultural calendar.
Dates for Whiddon Autumn Festival 2023 to be announced in due course.
