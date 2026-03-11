Young people in Okehampton will get the chance to learn and make music during the Easter school holidays.
Children aged eight to 16 can take part in the Children’s Music Workshop organised by local music charity Wren Music.
Led by professional musicians, the workshop takes place on Wednesday April 15 from 10am to 3pm at Wren’s HQ on Ebenezer Hall.
Youngsters can choose an instrument to play, or bring their own. No musical experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome.
The workshop is £16/£10 per child, and £10/£6 for additional siblings, and the charity operates a no-questions-asked reduced price policy.
