The next two composers were unfamiliar - composers best known as 18th and 19th century wind quartet pioneers. We heard Danzi’s Quintet in G minor Op 56 No 2. Its movements took us from light touches to a smooth paced lilting walk, then a lively dance, and finally the horn and bassoon featured in the action to a spirited conclusion. Reicha’s Andante arioso & Adagio with cor anglais gave us a chance to appreciate the warmer smoother texture of the cor anglais as opposed to the oboe, the more usual constituent of a wind quintet. Melodious and featuring all five instruments, this was a delight.