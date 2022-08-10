Well attended open day at sports centre
LAST Friday’s open afternoon and evening at the community-owned and run Moretonhampstead Sports and Community Centre was well attended with visitors from both the local community and further afield.
Demonstrations of Taekwondo, tennis, static bike ‘spinning’ and bowls created a lot of interest and gym memberships will definitely be increasing,’ said centre manager Beth Shears.
The centre is keen to add new sports and community services to the range it can offer and the bar and function rooms are available for hosting events from local church groups, to wedding celebrations, to company AGMs.
Beth added: ‘Alongside our main building which has a variety of rooms and spaces, across two floors, our associated clubs have high standard courts, a skate and ride park, children’s playground, bowling greens and even a riding arena. We also host ‘Dartmoor Camping’ for visitors to pitch their tents on the edge of the playing fields and they can use the indoor toilets and showers.
‘There’s probably no other sports and community centre of this size with this range of services for the community across Devon. We are grateful that our trustees and volunteers enable us to be open every day of the week, and our service providers ensure that we can offer a variety of sports and services that can benefit everyone.’
For further information about how you can get involved as a service provider, a volunteer or to join classes or clubs call 01647 440107
Thanks were expressed to the clubs and centre users - and prospective users who came along .
