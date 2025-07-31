This year’s exciting line-up for the Whiddon Autumn Festival includes world class vocal and chamber music performers.
Billed as Devon’s freshest and most exciting cultural event, it takes place in the picturesque Whiddon parishes of north Dartmoor, with a range of concerts across five villages over five days, including choral performances, jazz, chamber music, opportunities to join in and events for children.
2025’s programme features exceptional musicians, such as Ferrier Award-winning tenor Matthew McKinney performing a deeply moving recital revolving around Robert Schumann’s iconic song cycle Dichterliebe.
Debuting at the festival is Jamie Doe (Magic Lantern), a brilliant singer-songwriter blurring the boundaries between folk, jazz and contemporary songwriting. He will perform in the Long Room at The Drewe Arms in Drewsteignton, having earlier led a workshop on the songwriting process.
Festival spokesman Izzi Blain said: “There are several audience participation events on offer. The Come & Sing workshop is a chance for people of any musical background to song together. It will focus on the joys of singing folk songs collectively and participants will have the opportunity to take the stage alongside the festival’s professional artists in the finale concert.
“The Festival Jazz Night is always a highlight, this year with the Harry Baker Trio, who will perform in the Jubilee Hall in Chagford with their blend of jazz favourites, folk melodies and original compositions. It promises to be a very special few days.”
The Family Concert with teddy bears' picnic is at Endecott House in Chagford on Sunday, September 21, at 11am. Families are invited to bring teddy bears and stuffed animals to an interactive, fun-filled concert for children aged two and upwards and their grown-ups. The event will include a live musical storytelling of Michael Rosen’s classic book, "We’re going on a bear hunt!”
