SUSTAINABLE Crediton is set to hold its annual “seed share” in the town.
It will take place from 11am to 2pm at the Boniface Centre on Saturday, February 22.
The event will feature stalls, displays and information as well as lunch, cakes and music.
“A seed swap works by people bringing seeds they have saved and taking away other people's seeds to use,” a spokesperson said.
“We try to encourage more people to grow their own and save seeds.
“We operate on voluntary donations (it's illegal to sell seeds that are not on the national seed list).
“As we swap heritage and other older varieties of seeds it means there is no charge. Of course, donations to help hold the event are welcome.
“You can bring both vegetable and flower seeds. It would be helpful if you label packets with the type, variety and date collected e.g. Tomato Moneymaker 2024.
“Surplus commercial seed packets are also acceptable. All seeds should be no older than three years old.”
The Boniface Centre can be found on Church Lane in Crediton. There are free car parking spaces at the rear of Crediton Parish Church.
Separately, the next Sustainable Crediton Repair Cafe will be held on the same day at the Elephant on the Green from 10am to 12pm.
Volunteers will be there ready to repair a variety of items.
“Have you got something that needs fixing?” a spokesperson said.
“Come along with your broken items. We can do sewing repairs, general repairs, and electrical items when qualified volunteers are available.”
A donation per item fixed is requested.
The first Crediton Repair Cafe was held in 2018. The initiative is part of an international movement to repair household items which would otherwise be disposed of.
More volunteers are invited to help at the regular events.