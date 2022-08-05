YFC Tarka Rally hosted by Lewdown young farmers
Lewdown YFC has hosted the Tarka Group Rally for the first time in eight years.
The group reported an amazing day showcasing the very best of YFC from cookery to handicrafts to floral to fodder and plenty of on the day classes as well such as quizzes, bike and digger handling, welly wanging and then onto team competitions such as the sack race, egg throwing, tug of war and it’s a knockout.
A big thank you was expressed to all the past members, leaders and advisory for helping on the day, to the judges who gave up there time to come along and judge and to all the members from all six clubs in the Tarka Group — Lewdown, Winkleigh, Bradworthy, Buckland Brewer, Woolsery and Clawton — who supported and entered the rally. With nearly 700 entries of static classes it was considered a celebration of a very successful group.
The results were as follows-
Eighteen years and under boys — 1st Owen Bellamy (Lewdown YFC), 2nd Edward Pearce (Winkleigh YFC), Joint 3rd Ashley Pearce (Winkleigh YFC) & James Owen (Clawton YFC).
Eighteen years and under girls — 1st Lydia Wooldridge (Buckland Brewer YFC), 2nd Lilly Chick (Lewdown YFC), 3rd Zara Stevens (Winkleigh YFC), 4th Jorah Snook Bevis (Bradworthy YFC)
Over 18 boys — 1st William Wooldridge (Buckland Brewer), Joint 2nd Daniel Heard & Tom Nancekivell (Bradworthy YFC), 4th Andy Heywood (Buckland Brewer YFC)
Over 18 girls — 1st Hannah Heywood (Buckland Brewer YFC), 2nd Amy Lethbridge (Lewdown YFC), 3rd Joanna Grigg (Buckland Brewer YFC), 4th Steph Colwill (Clawton YFC).
Tarka YFC Rally overall club winners — 1st Buckland Brewer YFC, 2nd Bradworthy YFC, 3rd Lewdown YFC, 4th Clawton YFC
The next event is the 60th anniversary cream tea on Sunday, August 14 at Roadford Lake Cafe from 2-6pm. To book your place please contact Amy on 07443461344 or Becky on 07415 064989. There is no charge, however, donations are welcome.
