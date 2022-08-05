A big thank you was expressed to all the past members, leaders and advisory for helping on the day, to the judges who gave up there time to come along and judge and to all the members from all six clubs in the Tarka Group — Lewdown, Winkleigh, Bradworthy, Buckland Brewer, Woolsery and Clawton — who supported and entered the rally. With nearly 700 entries of static classes it was considered a celebration of a very successful group.