Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
An offer you had not expected to receive will ignite your ambition. You are excited to accomplish something great. Ideas are simmering on all fronts and you can’t wait to see the outcomes. This is a positive phase for you.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
There’s a lot going on even though it feels like it’s all happening behind the scenes. You will be asked to keep some plans under wraps and because you’re being trusted with important information, you will keep it confidential.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Increased social responsibilities will put a strain on your closest friendships and partnerships. In the workplace, it might feel as if your boss and colleagues are against you. This will cause you some stress as you prefer to keep the peace with everyone.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Plans that involve travel, publishing, media projects and higher education are likely to start moving forward. You will get a strong feeling that in the near future, something you long for will be within your reach. Just don’t let the allure of this distract you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Conflict with colleagues or tension over a younger relative or small pet’s behaviour will put you on edge. Your response to a parent or work superior will be quite a powerful one. It’s also possible that someone in a position of authority will have a strong reaction to your words.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Exciting opportunities are right at your fingertips. If you make use of these, you will excel in sports, unleash your creativity in the arts or find yourself in a position where you can teach others. All of this is within your reach now.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re looking to make some improvements to your health, work, home or surroundings. Since everything starts with a motivational idea, you are already halfway there. Be sure to accept social invitations as get-togethers will include mixing with artists and other creative people.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
It isn’t a bad thing to feel concerned about financial responsibilities connected to children, the home, travel and planning future holidays. At the same time, these kinds of worries can be beneficial as they direct your attention to what truly matters.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You have plans for the week ahead and you don’t intend to change them. you have faith in your actions, you know what you are doing and you are also hoping you will get the help and support you need from others to bring about your intentions.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
As you find your way through the difficulties and problems now facing you, more than ever you are aware of your responsibilities to other people. You may need to make appointments with those in positions of power and there will be times when you will need to assert your own authority.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Now is a good time to reflect on your friendships and social circles. How do you play a role in the lives of those around you? Also, how do they contribute to your life? Do you only reach out when someone needs assistance or do you wait for them to approach you?
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Pressures you are facing at work are starting to create a tense atmosphere at home. Worrying about your job is causing problems in a close relationship. Equally, misunderstandings in your family or between friends are likely to affect your work performance.