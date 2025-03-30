Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Sometimes it feels like it’s just one thing after another and you don’t have a chance to think about what’s going on. All you can do is adapt as you move forward. Some surprise news will change your views about plans already made.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Peace and privacy are your main priorities now. You need this chance to break away from the chaos of everyday life to reflect on what matters most to you and what holds real value. You might decide to start putting your creative or spiritual needs first.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Work issues, financial transactions and official dealings will all come with a touch of frustration and unpredictability. Sudden changes in plans will lead to outcomes that may or may not benefit you. The important thing is to remain calm.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Your career and personal goals are a priority. This is a good time to lay a solid foundation for the future. To do this, be sure to consider your options carefully. Ask for guidance if there is anything you are uncertain about. People will help; they just need you to ask.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Recently you have faced many challenges. Some of these are ongoing. As a team you have found a way to achieve something remarkable. You now need more funding to continue to make things happen.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Your focus is on finances, both making and spending money. If you can afford it, you’re likely to indulge in some shopping. You will also be considering how to enhance your life through your income and possessions.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You charm and charisma is at an all-time high. You have the ability to teach, perform, sell and persuade others to go along with your ideas. Focus on your long-term plans. Whether they relate to home repairs, buying some property or searching for a home to rent.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
If there are aspects of your life or relationships that are having a negative impact on your health, it is time to take action. Make a commitment to change your exercise and eating habits. If your social circle isn’t doing your health any good, it could be worth exploring new friendships.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
There’s a lot happening in your life now. You have a great opportunity to tap into a tremendous amount of energy. This will allow you to accomplish something significant. Whatever this might be, it will bring praise, admiration and recognition for your hard work.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your attention will be directed towards family responsibilities as well as job concerns. It will be important to stay focused and to keep on top of everyday commitments. Make sure you complete all tasks in hand before going on to anything new.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You could find yourself in conflict with a team at work, a community exercise, a church or even a group of friends. People have very different views. These differences may feel impossible to resolve in which case you might decide that the only way to avoid constant battles is to move on.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re under a lot of pressure as you strive to reach goals you do not want to give up on. Financial problems lie at the root of these challenges which means it’s essential now, to cope up with some clever solutions. Some issues will not be easily resolved.