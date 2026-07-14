Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Time spent with friends feels invigorating, and group activities quickly build momentum towards a shared aim. Invitations arrive thick and fast, bringing fun, community spirit and fresh connections. If single, local events could spark romance. You’re also building rewarding friendships with impressive, accomplished people who inspire you greatly.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
This week shines a bright light on your long-term ambitions. Share your creative talents and thoughtful plans with confidence, because the right people are noticing. A senior colleague helps strengthen your reputation, while current efforts open doors to financial progress. You’re beginning to achieve more than you imagined.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Someone around you seems accident-prone, and a difficult challenge is already testing your confidence. Accepting help gracefully will strengthen both your progress and an important friendship. Offer kind praise where it’s due, especially to a hardworking colleague or young achiever, and you’ll lift spirits all round beautifully.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Your thoughts turn to life direction and whether your present path truly suits you. Guidance from experienced people could help clarify what comes next. Fresh intentions should be chosen with happiness and simplicity in mind. The right route is the one that brings greater ease as well as purpose.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A partner or close associate may discover just how forceful you can be if something upsets you, so handle tensions carefully. Online clashes are possible too. Domestic matters need time and patience. By the weekend, spiritual interests draw you in, offering insight, calm and welcome perspective.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A small domestic mishap could lead to a bigger misunderstanding, so remember no harm was meant. Financial security matters deeply to you now, and this is a good time to review older arrangements. Sound advice from an expert helps you manage money more effectively and with greater peace.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You usually glide through social situations with ease, yet now you feel strangely out of step with others. Don’t let one awkward moment shake your confidence. By the weekend your natural grace returns. Family joy grows too, especially if someone is preparing to welcome a much-loved pet.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You approach life intensely, and this week that passion could bring clashes, especially with a relative who is not entirely supportive. Rather than wasting energy in conflict, direct it into improving your lifestyle. A younger colleague may look to you for guidance, and your experience will prove invaluable.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your happiness is obvious, and not everyone will know how to handle it gracefully. Refuse to let another person’s mood dim your own celebration, whether success concerns money, love or both. A holiday idea from someone close feels appealing, especially because it promises something fresh and exciting.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Unexpected expenses demand resourcefulness at the start of the week, and everyone at home must be sensible too. Borrowing, saving and using energy wisely all help. Keep receipts and stay organised. By the weekend, practical conversations within the family lead to agreements that restore calm and order.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A tough decision calls for your clearest thinking, and fortunately your mind is more than equal to it. Restlessness suggests you need a change of scenery, so a getaway or even a fresh hobby could do wonders. New stimulation helps lift the sense of being stuck.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Trusting your intuition serves you beautifully now. You’re listening more closely to your inner voice again, and this helps you read people and situations with deeper understanding. Optimism grows as the week unfolds, and a welcome surge of creativity promises a gentler, more restorative weekend ahead.
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