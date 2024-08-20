DOUGLAS Endacott, the chairman of Spreyton Flower, Produce and Craft Show expressed his delight that this year’s Show attracted 50 more entries in classes than last year.
Ian Pinwill won the Best in Show with his dahlias. AQ 1092 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Spreyton Show Officers, from left, Treasurer Angela Hawkins, President Jenny Lee, Secretary Sharon Hawking and Chairman Douglas Endacott. AQ 1097 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
“It is wonderful” he said, adding “There are several fresh faces taking part as well”.
Spreyton Village Hall was a wonderful scene with tables bedecked with exhibits of cookery, crafts, flowers, plants, produce, preserves, vegetables and some colourful children’s entries.
Admiring some of the exhibits at Spreyton Flower, Produce and Craft Show. AQ 1024 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Elizabeth Daw had a first prize with her fruit cake. AQ 1027 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Lily O’Donnell (8) had a first prize in the Greetings Card class. AQ 1030 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Sharon Hawking, secretary added: “The judges said that all of the local shows had seen an increase in the number of exhibitors, but we also saw an increase in children’s exhibits as well.”
Some of the exhibits on display at Spreyton Flower, Produce and Craft Show. AQ 1109 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Beautiful blooms at Spreyton Flower, Produce and Craft Show. AQ 1114 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
During the sack race. AQ 1043 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Caroline Burkin and Judith Talbot with their preserves award. AQ 1060 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
The Show was opened by President Jenny Lee, who also presented the awards.
Cleave Collins took seven of the top trophies, gaining the most points but also winning the trophies for vegetables and flowers.
The president, right, presents another trophy. AQ 1063 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Imogen receives the Children’s Cup from the President, Jenny Lee. AQ 1067 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
A young prizewinner with her prize. AQ 1071 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
The giant teddy bear game winner with her prize. AQ 1108 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Some of the exhibits on display. AQ 1112 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Other principal winners were C Burkin and J Talbot, A Down and A Cook, H Knight, S Howes, I Pinwill with children’s trophy winners Molly and Imogen.