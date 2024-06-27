"We need to get the [debt-to-GDP] ratio down," Mr Stride said. "What you don't do to get debt down is what the Labour Party has done, which is put through a whole bunch of spending commitments that are not funded, that will require ultimately more taxation. If you look at the tax burden, you look at the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility), the IFS' (Institute for Fiscal Studies) own numbers on this; they show that even the amount Labour has approved would take us, by the end of the parliament to the highest tax burden in the history of this country."