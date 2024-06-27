The u3a-organised hustings, held on Tuesday (June 25), ignited a lively debate as Central Devon's residents revealed their top concerns for this general election - the environment and the economy.
Five of the constituency's six candidates participated in the event - Conservative candidate Mel Stride, Reform UK candidate Jeffrey Leeks, the Green Party's Gill Westcott, Mark Wooding for the Liberal Democrats, and Labour candidate Ollie Pearson - at which they tackled tough questions previously submitted by members of the public. Independent candidate Arthur Price could not attend in person but did send a recorded opening statement, which was played at the beginning of the event.
Host Eunice Goodwin revealed that climate change was the hottest topic, dominating the submitted questions. The economy followed, but no queries about immigration were submitted - a comment that received cheers from the audience.
All candidates emphasised the importance of tackling climate change with ideas ranging from continuing investment in renewable energy sources to a carbon tax. However, Gill Westcott captivated the audience with her explanation that the Green Party's priority was "not...about reducing the tax burden as making it fair", describing how the party planned to implement a carbon tax on items to fund investment in renewable energy, better public transport, and support for people to insulate their homes effectively.
"We can only deal with climate if we do it together. I see if we have to exercise these kinds of freedoms we need to do it collectively," she said.
Disagreement arose during the economic debate as Labour's Ollie Pearson and Conservative candidate Mel Stride clashed over tax policies. Mel Stride vigorously warned voters that a Labour government would increase taxes for working families.
"We need to get the [debt-to-GDP] ratio down," Mr Stride said. "What you don't do to get debt down is what the Labour Party has done, which is put through a whole bunch of spending commitments that are not funded, that will require ultimately more taxation. If you look at the tax burden, you look at the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility), the IFS' (Institute for Fiscal Studies) own numbers on this; they show that even the amount Labour has approved would take us, by the end of the parliament to the highest tax burden in the history of this country."
Mr Pearson contested the allegations, stating that Labour's spending plans were "fully costed" and that "what you see in the manifesto is what you're going to get."
Other questions included the Conservatives' plans to reform the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), the voting system, Brexit, and housing.
Mark Wooding was rewarded with applause for his comments on PIP. He said: "I think there's an underpinning problem based on the view that anyone in the benefits system is trying to scrounge from the system. Most people want to work, want to get out; they are not trying to take advantage of the system. We need a civil service, with an emphasis on civil, and we need to support people not penalise them."
A member of the audience grilled the candidates on how they could repair economic relations with the EU in the wake of the "the disaster that was Brexit," sparking a response from another attendee who shouted, "Well, we voted for it."
Reform UK's Jeffrey Leeks weighed in with a direct remark: "Doesn't that say enough? The majority voted for it, but it's not being followed through." Mark Wooding, Gill Westcott, and Ollie Pearson also made their objections to the current deal known, while Mel Stride championed the advantages of being outside the EU, even though he had initially voted to remain.
But who won over Central Devon residents? The answer will have to wait until next week when voters head to the polls on July 4.