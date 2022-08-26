Free courses
APPlICATIONS are being accepted for six-week countryside skills courses giving learners the opportunity to gain new knowledge, practical skills, and accredited qualifications related to countryside management.
The courses being organised by Running Deer on its 18 acre site between Moretonhamspead and Chagford are in association with Devon County Council and are free to workers from vulnerable sectors such as tourism, retail, food, and farming who have been displaced by Covid-19, young people not in education employment or training, and people experiencing long-term unemployment or other barriers to work.
Devon County Council’s Natural Capital Challenge Fund aims to support the recovery of the economy of Devon after Covid-19 by creating employment and training opportunities which improve the natural environment.
To find out more go to:
www.runningdeer.org.uk/countryside-skills
