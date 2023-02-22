FLY-TIPPING
Cherry on the top!
After seeing the item on the local news this week about litter beside the A38 in Devon, on Thursday, February 16, I drove from Okehampton along the A30 towards Exeter, eventually turning off at Tedbury.
I normally see all sorts of litter beside this road but on this occasion I kept a special lookout. I counted 28 tyre rims, obviously from lorry tyres, various items of plastic, and one large load of lengths of timber.
Every time I travel the A30 to Cornwall I notice the care taken with the sides of that highway. I feel very sad each time I drive the Devon A30 seeing the regular sight of dumped rubbish. Potholes are bad enough on all our side main roads, but this is just the cherry on the top!
Michael Bennett
Okehampton