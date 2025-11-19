Police are seeking information on equipment stolen from farm outbuildings in Moretonhampstead earlier this month.
The burglary took place some time between 4pm on Sunday, November 2 and 9.30am on Monday, November 3.
Among items stolen were a quad bike trailer, two Husqvarna chainsaws, a pressure washer, a hedge trimmer, shovels, various fuel containers/cans and a feed trough, along with other items.
Officers are appealing for the community to check CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage for the times above and report any suspicious behaviour.
Police are also asking those living in similar properties in the area to consider the following prevention advice:
· check outbuildings regularly, consider reviewing security and the use of locks, security lighting/CCTV etc
· consider the use of clamps/locks and tracking systems on quad bikes
· immobilise vehicles and machinery in a lockable building or out of sight
· remove and secure keys away from vehicles
· secure gates and block unused entrances
· keep a record of serial numbers, photograph vehicles/equipment and note any unique features
More prevention advice can be found on the Devon & Cornwall Police website here Rural crime prevention | Devon & Cornwall Police
Anyone with information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to please phone 101 or make contact via the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting 50250283705.
