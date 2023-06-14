AN Exbourne choir leader is staging her swansong concert later this month.
Pauline Savage will be hanging up her baton after the concert on June 24, after 18 years of tireless service and raising funds to support many local charities.
In 2005 Pauline saw there was no choir in Exbourne, so started one herself.
Since then, it has gone from strength to strength thanks to her unstinting enthusiasm and hard work. Beginning with a handful of singers, the choir has been built up to the 40 voices it has today.
Exbourne Community Choir traditionally sing a varied programme in the summer as well as at Christmas and other events.
Their concert on June 24 in Sampford Courtenay Village Hall – Pauline’s farewell performance with the choir will include Gilbert & Sullivan, Bach, Karl Jenkin and even a madrigal arrangement of the Spice Girls song, Wannabe!
The choir is planning to continue bringing their cheerful and tuneful singing to the area, so are looking for a new Musical Director to take over in September.
If this might be you, please call Pauline to find out more about what the role involves on 07943 554716.