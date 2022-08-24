Exbourne Community Choir presents £1,000 cheque to Farming Community Network
A CHEQUE for £1,000 has been presented to the Farming Community Network by Exbourne Community Choir.
Musical director Pauline Savage is pictured with other choir members giving the cheque to Colin Smallacombe who was representing the network.
The money was raised at a concert in Hatherleigh Community Centre in June. The presentation took place in Exbourne Playing Field on Saturday, August 20, where there was very much a farming theme with vintage tractors and straw bales kindly lent for the occasion by John Guy.
The choir expressed thanks for all those who donated raffle prizes at the concert: The Bull and Dragon, The Duke of York, The New Inn, The Railway, Exbourne Cross Garage and Brickyard Farm Shop and also to Paul Ancorn and Peter Savage for all their work behind the scenes.
