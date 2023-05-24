Members of the group visited Castle Hill Gardens, Filleigh on Tuesday, May 16.
It was a lovely sunny day and the rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias were in bloom as well as many carpets of bluebells. It was a very enjoyable day, with food available in the little tea room.
The next event will be a historical walk led by Paul Rendell at Meldon on Tuesday June 27. This walk will include a look at a glass factory, a limestone quarry, a copper mine and many other interesting things. The route will be on good paths below Meldon Reservoir. As this walk is similar to one given to members recently, priority will be given to those who were unable to go last time