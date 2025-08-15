STUDENTS at Exeter College have achieved “stellar” exam results across the board, according to its principal.
The A-level pass rate at the further education institution was 99.52 per cent this year, above the national average of 97.4 per cent.
As many as 59 per cent of A-levels were awarded at A*, A or B grades, and 43 per cent of AS-level students attained As or Bs.
Students completing technical and applied Advanced Level programmes achieved a 99.3 per cent pass rate for two-year extended diplomas (the equivalent of taking three A levels), and applied science saw 71 per cent of students achieve high grades (distinction* or distinction).
Stand-out T-level successes included T-level accountancy, with 100 per cent of learners achieving a merit grade or higher, and T-level education and early years, with a 100 per cent pass rate and 97 per cent of students achieving a merit grade or higher.
“This year students have achieved stellar results across the board, breaking records and setting a new bar for next year’s results,” Exeter College CEO and Principal John Laramy CBE said.
“I would like to congratulate the class of 2025 and wish them well in their future endeavours, whether that is another year at college, progression to university or starting a career or an apprenticeship.
“Today’s success is not luck, we have amazing students, who work with talented staff, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to these results. Our vision is to be a ‘exceptional college’ and this year our students have helped us on that journey.”
Deputy CEO Jade Otty added: “Congratulations to all learners receiving results today.
“Thank you to our amazing teaching and support staff at Exeter College who have gone above and beyond to help our learners to thrive and succeed.”
