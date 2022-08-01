Exeter motorbikers stop in Okehampton on charity ride

Monday 8th August 2022 4:00 pm
Exeter Classic Motorcycles go to Pavilion in Okehampton ()

Bikers from the Exeter Classic Motorcycle Club stopped off at the Pavilion in the Park on Sunday (July 31) as part of their annual run for Devon charities.

This was the 31st annual Dartmoor run to raise money for Devon-based charities including the Lord Mayor of Exeter’s charity and Exeter Hospiscare.

Along the 90 mile route, the motorcyclists stopped off in Okehampton to enjoy a bacon, egg or sausage bap for breakfast, courtesy of the Pavilion Cafe staff.

The total funds raised have not yet been announced.

