Exeter motorbikers stop in Okehampton on charity ride
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 8th August 2022 4:00 pm
Exeter Classic Motorcycles go to Pavilion in Okehampton ()
This was the 31st annual Dartmoor run to raise money for Devon-based charities including the Lord Mayor of Exeter’s charity and Exeter Hospiscare.
Along the 90 mile route, the motorcyclists stopped off in Okehampton to enjoy a bacon, egg or sausage bap for breakfast, courtesy of the Pavilion Cafe staff.
The total funds raised have not yet been announced.
